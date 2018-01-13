Hey, The Eighties Called -- They're Wondering Where All Their Bands Are

Are you a fan of The Q’s 80s Weekends? If so, I suspect you might be a fan of this, as well.

If you’re going to be traipsing around the United States Of America this summer, you can relive the era of big hair and manscara, and drift off into an alternate reality where MTV still plays music videos, courtesy of the Lost 80’s Live Tour. It’s a 30 city trek which will feature a veritable 80spalooza: A Flock Of Seagulls, Wang Chung, Animotion, The Romantics, Missing Persons, Men Without Hats, Naked Eyes, Bow Wow Wow, Dramarama, Nu Shooz, Gene Loves Jezebel, Book Of Love, Boys Don’t Cry and Farrington & Mann — among others, because that’s not quite enough.

The tour will kick off Friday August 03 in Coney Island New York, and will travel to Colorado, Texas and California. There don’t appear to be any Canadian shows planned at this point, and I wouldn’t hold my breath: one has to think that the bureaucracy involved in getting all of those musicians back and forth across the border would be coma-inducing.

But hey, I’d never pass up an opportunity to kick back and relive stuff like this, pardner. What? Oh, yes, that is in fact the late Lemmy — he agreed to appear in the video, and all it cost the band was a bottle of vodka:

Wait a minute. Where the deuce are Mr. Mister?

Tour updates for The Lost 80’s Live Tour can be found right over here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



