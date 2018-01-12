Central Saanich man arrested after dog found with serious injuries

There has been an arrest made in Central Saanich after a dog was found with serious injuries near the Brentwood Bay Village.

Police say a lady noticed a badly wounded dog with a man at around 9:30pm on Tuesday, January 9, and helped rush the dog to the veterinarian hospital.

The four year-old German Shepard-Burmese Mountain cross dog suffered a compound fracture to it’s leg and face.

The 32-year-old man, who is not the owner of the dog but caring for it, was arrested by police after the owner called authorities.

The man will appear in court in February.

Cpl. Dan Cottingham with Cnt. Saanich Police says they would like to speak with the good Samaritan.

“We would love to identify the lady that stopped to help and get her to come in and speak to us.”

Anyone who knows the identity of this person or has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).