Win Your Traxxas Monster Truck Tour Tickets And Pit Party Passes This Weekend With Mon-ster Or Non-Ster? On The Q

The Traxxas Monster Truck Tour comes crashing in to Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre Saturday and Sunday January 20 and 21, and this weekend, you’ll have a chance to win a monstrously enjoyable VIP experience for yourself and three guests, courtesy of Lauren Duggan, Megan Gibson, Graham Caddy or yers truly.

Join us at 940am, 240pm and 740pm this Saturday and Sunday January 13 and 14 for Mon-Ster Or Non-Ster?. We’ll give you the name of a famous — or maybe not so famous — monster truck. That name might be a real one, or one we just made up on the spot. If you call us at 250 475 100.3 and give us the right answer, you’ll win a four pack of tickets to the Saturday show, AND Pit Party passes which will get you up close with the drivers and trucks before the show. If you’re wrong, the caller right behind you will scoop up the tickets.

Love, Dr. Scott James



