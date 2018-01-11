Bon Jovi Fire Up Their Steel Horses And Hit The Concert Trail Again This Year

Soon-to-be-anointed Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers Bon Jovi will be hitting the road for a tour of arenas in a couple of months.

The band have revealed that the second leg of their This House Is Not For Sale Tour will launch in Denver on Wednesday March 14; Canadian shows (so far) include Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, and the whole fershlugginer schmear will wrap in Washington DC Monday May 14. This news comes concurrently with the news that, Friday February 23, they’ll rerelease their 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale, on which we find two new songs: Walls and When We Were US. Those titles have caused my incoming political commentary alert system to begin flashing and hooting.

Hoi polloi tickets will go on sale Friday January 19 at 10am — unless you’re after tickets for the St. Paul show, in which case you’ll have to cool your jets until Friday February 16 for some reason.

The tour skinny:

03/14 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

03/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

03/17 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

03/20 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

03/22 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

03/23 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

03/25 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

03/26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

04/02 Boston, MA – TD Garden

04/04 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

04/07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

04/08 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

04/18 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

04/20 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena

04/21 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

04/24 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

04/26 Chicago, IL – United Center

04/28 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

04/29 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center

05/02 Allentown, PA – PPL Center

05/03 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

05/05 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

05/07 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre

05/09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

05/10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

05/12 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

05/14 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

