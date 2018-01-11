Bon Jovi Fire Up Their Steel Horses And Hit The Concert Trail Again This Year

Soon-to-be-anointed Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers Bon Jovi will be hitting the road for a tour of arenas in a couple of months.
The band have revealed that the second leg of their This House Is Not For Sale Tour will launch in Denver on Wednesday March 14; Canadian shows (so far) include Montreal, Ottawa and Toronto, and the whole fershlugginer schmear will wrap in Washington DC Monday May 14. This news comes concurrently with the news that, Friday February 23, they’ll rerelease their 2016 album This House Is Not For Sale, on which we find two new songs: Walls and When We Were US. Those titles have caused my incoming political commentary alert system to begin flashing and hooting.
Hoi polloi tickets will go on sale Friday January 19 at 10am — unless you’re after tickets for the St. Paul show, in which case you’ll have to cool your jets until Friday February 16 for some reason.
The tour skinny:
03/14 Denver, CO – Pepsi Center
03/16 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
03/17 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
03/20 Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
03/22 San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
03/23 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
03/25 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
03/26 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
04/02 Boston, MA – TD Garden
04/04 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
04/07 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
04/08 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
04/18 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
04/20 Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena
04/21 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
04/24 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
04/26 Chicago, IL – United Center
04/28 St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
04/29 Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center
05/02 Allentown, PA – PPL Center
05/03 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
05/05 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
05/07 Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre
05/09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
05/10 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
05/12 Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
05/14 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
