The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 011118 -- Coming And Going

Sometimes these days, one just doesn’t know whether one is coming or going. But we certainly will know on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, because we’ll be playing songs with “come” or “go” (or forms of those words) in their titles.



If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the airwaves just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



