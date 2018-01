Watching a movie in a movie theatre is so 2017. What about watching a movie while soaking in a hot tub at the same time? That’s very 2018.

Originally launched in Australia, Hot Tub Cinema Club is coming to Vancouver this spring. The event allows attendees to experience some of their favourite movies from the comfort of a hot tub.

Hot Tub Cinema Club has confirmed the event will take place some place in downtown Vancouver in May.

Keep an eye on the company’s website for a date and location.