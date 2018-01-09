Chris Robinson is ready to sing Black Crowes songs again

Fans of the Black Crowes have been following separate Chris and Rich Robinson music projects since the band (officially) called it quits nearly four years ago.
Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson has kept their music alive in spinoff group the Magpie Salute. Brother Chris has focused on his Chris Robinson Brotherhood, a jam band in the spirit of the Grateful Dead that plays almost nothing from the Crowes catalog.
April 17th is the launch of Chris Robinson’s new band, As the Crow Flies, will mainly focus on Black Crowes tunes. He says it will be a limited 17 date music project.
“We’re not going in the studio,” says Robinson. “We’re not unleashing another leg at the end of this. It is just a little celebration of those songs with this group of people.”
The group will feature former Black Crowes keyboardist Adam MacDougall, one-time Crowes bassist Andy Hess, and another former band guitarist Audley Freed.
Rich Robinson’s band, the Magpie Salute, was formed in 2016 and has toured the U.S. and Europe. The line-up includes former Black Crowes members Marc Ford and Sven Pipien. Longtime Crowes keyboardist Eddie Harsch was involved until his sudden death after the band officially formed.
