Man arrested and drugs seized at BC Ferry terminal

RCMP say a 23 year-old man is facing drug trafficking related charges after he was busted trying to board a B.C. Ferry to Swartz Bay last week.

Investigators says Alphonse Bruce Gomein was picked up on Wednesday, Jannuary 3 at the Tsawwassen Ferry terminal in possession of approximately 3kg’s of cocaine, heroin and other unidentified substances.

He was picked up by the Mounties’ Pacific Shiprider Program.

“The Pacific Shiprider Program will continue to investigate and interdict criminality that utilizes the maritime environment to facilitate criminal operations, Sgt.” Mike Fox said in a release.