win ‘sold out’ Consumer Tasting tickets for Victoria Whisky Fest

The 13th Annual Victoria Whisky Festival is Jan. 18th to 21st at The Hotel Grand Pacific.

Qualify this week (Jan.8-12) to win a pair of tickets to the sold out Consumer Tasting event on the Saaturday night.

Simply request your favourite “boozy” song. Make it a drinking song. There’s lots of them in rock n’ roll.

Call or TEXT The Q! Afternoon Show and My Favourite Song at 250 475 1003 with your request for after 5pm. Listen for your request and the good news you’ve qualified for the Friday January 12 grand prize draw on The Q! Afternoon Show.

And remember, drink responsibly.