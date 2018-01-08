Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

Scott’s Monday QuickPoll™: The 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships

By Scott James
-
January 08, 2018 10:09 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Scott's Monday QuickPoll™: The 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships

The 2019 World Juniors kick off on Boxing Day; Team Canada will hold their training camp in Victoria, and will play a couple of pre-tournament exhibition games here. Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will host Pool B games, starring Sweden, Finland, The United States, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan. Rogers Arena in Vancouver will host the Pool A action featuring Canada, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The average ticket price in Victoria is $28; they’re on sale here, and at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office. As I scrawl this, Memorial Centre is about 75% sold out. Will you be catching the action?

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More
Stay up to date with our promotions, events, exclusives, and more! Like us on Facebook and don't miss a thing.