Scott’s Monday QuickPoll™: The 2019 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships

The 2019 World Juniors kick off on Boxing Day; Team Canada will hold their training camp in Victoria, and will play a couple of pre-tournament exhibition games here. Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre will host Pool B games, starring Sweden, Finland, The United States, Slovakia, and Kazakhstan. Rogers Arena in Vancouver will host the Pool A action featuring Canada, Denmark, Russia, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

The average ticket price in Victoria is $28; they’re on sale here, and at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre box office. As I scrawl this, Memorial Centre is about 75% sold out. Will you be catching the action?

