Doobie Brothers And (Fifty Percent Of) Steely Dan Will Tour Together This Year

Thursday May 10, The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan will launch their Summer Of Living Dangerously tour in Charlotte North Carolina; the tour, which will run through Saturday July 14, so far includes one show in Canada — Monday July 02 in Toronto — and will wrap in Bethel New York.

The fact that the late Walter Becker was essentially one half of Steely Dan has not escaped the attention of The Internets, with punters quick to ask how a band which is missing half of its members can really be called the same band. And it appears that Donald Fagen does not disagree with that: “I would actually prefer to call it Donald Fagen and the Steely Dan Band or something like that,” he said a recent interview. “To me, Steely Dan was just me and Walter, really – it was like a concept we had together.” However, word is that the promoters were having none of that, demanding that the original name be retained for the tour.

The Steelies and The Doobies are no strangers to each other, having had connections for more than four decades. Michael McDonald was a member of Steely Dan’s touring lineup in the early 70s, prior to joining The Doobie Brothers. The two bands toured together in 2006, and got together at London’s O2 Arena for BluesFest last year.

Meanwhile, the legal back and forth between Donald Fagen and Walter Becker’s estate over control of Steely Dan continues. In 1972, the two signed a Buy/Sell agreement, which stipulated that if one of the members resigned or passed away, the band would then buy all of that member’s shares in the group. About a week after Becker’s death, Fagen got a letter from Becker’s estate which claimed the agreement was no longer enforceable, and that Becker’s widow was entitled to 50 percent ownership. Fagen’s suit also alleges that the estate is operating the Steely Dan website without sharing control of it.

Speaking of the Steely Dan website — that’s one of the places where you’ll find the complete tour schedule.

