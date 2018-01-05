Win Your Way To The Q Brew VIP Party!

Like Q Brew? Wanna come to D-Town with 9 other people and hang out with The Q Morning Show’s Ed Bain and Cliff LeQuesne at the Red Arrow Brewing Company for an afternoon of fun, while you check out behind the scenes at a fantastic local brewery, get fed delicious food, and take home some free Q Brew swag while being generally entertained? For the folks at Red Arrow – It’s all about the experience!

Get on the “guest list” for you and a friend to attend the Q Brew “VIP” Party at Red Arrow Brewing Company in Duncan on Saturday, January 20th!

Prize includes :

* Transportation from Victoria to Red Arrow Brewery in Duncan

* A guided tasting with Red Arrow Brewmaster Chris Gress, tour of the facility and some amazing free Q Brew swag!

* Surprise stops along the way for more food and fun

* Plus, we’ll drop you off at home afterwards… the full VIP treatment!

Listen to find out how you can get on the bus starting Monday January 8th from Ed Bain and The Q Morning Show. Must be 19+