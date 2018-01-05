Win Your Dine Around And Stay In Town Gift Certificates From Scott James

The Q once again presents one of the most delicious events on the Island — Dine Around And Stay In Town — beginning Friday January 19, with the gala launch at the Victoria Conference Centre Friday January 12. Over 60 restaurants, hotels and B&Bs are participating this year, with special menus ranging from $20 to $50 per person, and room rates starting at just $89. If, at any time, you’ve enjoyed food or beverages, you’re the kind of person who would enjoy Dine Around And Stay In Town.

Even more enjoyable: free gift certificates. I have five $50 gift certificates from participating Dine Around And Stay In Town restaurants, and if you’re caller nine at 250 475 100.3 when I play a Dine Around song next week (Monday January 08 through Friday January 12) between 1pm and 2pm, you’ll collect one of those; the sooner you win, the more restaurant choices you’ll have.

Keep an eye on this page; I’ll post each day’s song here so you can be ultra-prepared.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Contests posts via RSS



Report A Typo