We Now Know The Name Of David Letterman’s New Netflix Show, Which Is One Week Away

I can’t believe it’s been three years since David Letterman bid us adieu, but, as it turns out, he’s a week away from not being gone forever.

Letterman’s new Netflix joint, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, will kick off Friday January 12th and will air once per month. His first guest will be former President Barack Obama; future guests will include Malala Yousafzai, George Clooney, Tina Fey, Jay Z and Howard Stern. The six-episode series will consist of in depth interviews, conducted inside and outside the studio.

These developments see Netflix delivering on its promise last year to bring Letterman back. Since retiring from The Late Show in 2015, he’s kept a fairly low profile, as has Obama: next week’s Letterman appearance will mark his first talk show appearance since leaving office.

From the looks of things, it seems that the awe-inspiring Saint Nicholas-worthy beard will still be clinging to Dave’s face when he appears, so — yes, Virginia, there are still pockets of goodness left on this planet.

