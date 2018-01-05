South Island connected to Gulf Islands by passenger ferry?

There is movement on an inner island passenger ferry connecting the Southern Gulf Islands and Sidney.

The Capital Regional District has sent out a request for proposal, asking for businesses to come up with a case for a pilot project.

Some of the island that could be included on the route are Salt Spring Island, South Pender, Mayne , Saturna Island, Galiano and Salts Spring.

It’s likely pilot project would only include one island destination and would be run by private operators that would be under contract.