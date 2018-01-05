Skip to Content
South Island connected to Gulf Islands by passenger ferry?

By Art Aronson
-
January 05, 2018 10:00 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

There is movement on an inner island  passenger ferry connecting the Southern Gulf Islands and Sidney.

The Capital Regional District has sent out a request for proposal, asking for businesses to come up with a case for a pilot project.

Some of the island that could be included on the route are Salt Spring Island,  South Pender, Mayne , Saturna Island, Galiano and Salts Spring.

It’s likely pilot project would only include one island destination and would be run by private operators that would be under contract.

