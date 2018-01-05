Man faces charges after Sooke home altercation

A 26-year-old Victoria man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted his partner and fired a rifle in a Sooke home on New Year’s Eve.

Neighbors heard the gunshots that night and the next morning a couple who owned the house and were away on holiday found excessive damage and called police.

Investigators found shell casings consistent with reports.

The victim, who is still in hospital recovering according to RCMP , was house sitting for the Sooke couple.

The man, who has not been named, was arrested by police in Vancouver on an unrelated manner.

He is facing a ton of charges including assault causing bodily harm and careless use of a fire arm.

He was scheduled to appear in court house in Colwood on January 5.