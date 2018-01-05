Funeral for slain Oak Bay sisters open to the public

The public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry will take place next Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral.

The four and six year-old girls were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day.

A scholarship through the Christ Church Cathedral has been set up in their names. You can donate to the fund can do so with a credit card by phone at 250-381-5532 or online.

Hundreds of people have already attended a candlelight vigil for the two girls at Willows Beach last weekend.

The father, Andrew Berry is in police custody, facing two counts of second degree murder.