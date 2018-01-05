Skip to Content
Funeral for slain Oak Bay sisters open to the public

By Art Aronson
-
January 05, 2018 03:52 pm
The public funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry will take place next Friday, January 12 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral.

The four and six year-old girls were found dead in their father’s apartment in Oak Bay on Christmas Day.

A scholarship through the Christ Church Cathedral has been set up in their names. You can donate to the fund can do so with a credit card by phone at 250-381-5532 or online.

Hundreds of people have already attended a candlelight vigil for the two girls at Willows Beach last weekend.

The father, Andrew Berry is in police custody, facing two counts of second degree murder.

