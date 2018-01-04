Aerosmith: Maybe Not Quite As Ready To Retire As They Thought They Were

Late in 2016, it seemed that the members of Aerosmith were beginning to plan a rock and roll exit strategy. Now, Joe Perry says that they changed their minds when they went face to face with the reality that their Aero-Vederci Baby! tour might be their last.

“We thought it was gonna be a good idea when we first started plotting the European run,” he said during a mid-tour interview with NME hacks. “We’re gonna do South America and the States for five months and we thought ‘well, we’re getting near the end here, we don’t know when the tour is gonna end but we know there’ll be a last gig of this tour. We all have lives outside of the band. We grew up together, went from being kids in the apartment to a long and storied career, so we thought ‘it’s time.'”

“Then we were in South America doing interviews and we couldn’t f*****g say it, that there was gonna be a last gig. We were looking at each other going ‘really? Are we really gonna say this is the farewell tour?’ So we kinda changed our minds.

“Will the band be together in a year? We’ll do everything we can to make sure it is but God may have other plans. Judging by how He’s treated us over the last 48 years I’d like to think He’s gonna let us see 50 but you can’t guarantee that.”

Will the band continue dreaming on? Stay tuned.

