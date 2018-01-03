Father charged with murder in deaths of daughters

Andrew Berry, the father of two girls found dead in an Oak Bay Apartment on Christmas has been charged with two counts of second degree murder.

A release from RCMP say he was charged upon his release from hospital.

43 year-old Berry was the only suspect in the deaths of four-year-old Chloe and her six-year old sister Aubrey Berry.

Berry and has been in hospital with self inflicted wounds since Christmas.

The Deputy Chief of the Oak Bay Police Department, Ray Bernoties said in a release: “from the moment the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit arrived, they have been compassionate, professional, and diligent. We’ve been engaged with them throughout this investigation and we’re very grateful for their tireless effort.

The release from RCMP say victim impact services are still being offered to anyone who needs it.