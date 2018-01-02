The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 010418 -- New

New year, new songs. As in, on the first Rockline Theme Thursday of 2018, we’ll be looking for songs with “new” in their titles.



If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the airwaves just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo