Happy 2018! They didn’t change the locks on our time so we are back from vacation and on the old radio again.

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw. No win on the December 22nd draw.