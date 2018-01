Finally, a version of Toto’s ‘Africa’ that Canadians can relate to! Freezing weather, Timmy’s, and tongues frozen on metal poles.

ManitobanĀ Rob Thiessen and his brother-in-law Joe Kaonga came up with a hilarious parody of Toto’s 1982 classic ‘Africa’, called ‘I Froze My Brain Up in Canada’.

An interview with Rob is in thisĀ article from Winnipeg Free Press.

~Megan