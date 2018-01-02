First 2018 Victoria baby born at home

Say hello to the first baby born in Victoria in 2018.
Haille Rae Tuit was born at 4:53 a.m.
It was a dramatic birth too. Mom Elaine Tuit was in the laundry room when she realized her daughter would be born at home.
The Dad, Robert Tuit delivered the baby while being coached on 9-1-1.
Victoria’s first baby of 2018 was the adorable Haille Rae Tuit. Born at home at 4:53 a.m January 01, here she is pictured with mom and dad, Elaine and Rob Tuit. Congratulations to the whole family! #yyj pic.twitter.com/8FObBGL6Ig
