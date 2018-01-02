Skip to Content
First 2018 Victoria baby born at home

By Art Aronson
-
January 02, 2018 04:28 pm
Say hello to the first baby born in Victoria in 2018.

Haille Rae Tuit was born at 4:53 a.m.

It was a dramatic birth too. Mom Elaine Tuit was in the laundry room when she realized her daughter would be born at home.

The Dad, Robert Tuit delivered the baby while being coached on 9-1-1.

 

