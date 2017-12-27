Two children found dead in Oak Bay apartment on Christmas

Investigators will be at an apartment building in Oak Bay for the rest of the week after two young girls were found dead in a double homicide on Christmas Day.

The bodies of the girls, aged four and six were discovered at a residence at the corner of Beach and Goodwin on Monday evening.

Investigators say they also found an injured man at the scene who was taken to hospital with undisclosed injuries.

“This is a devastating incident and we cannot begin to express our sympathy to all those touched by this tragedy”, said Cpl. Shane Rappel of the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit in a release.

Authorities have not confirmed the man as the father of the girls but the Times Colonist has reported he was.

RCMP say no other suspect is being sought in the case.