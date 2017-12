Victoria Police are asking for help in locating a missing 17 year-old girl.

Aya Ezzeddine was last seen at the Serious Coffee in Esquimalt on Sunday afternoon.

Aya stands five feet, four inches tall, with a medium build and long brown hair. She may have glasses on.

She was last seen wearing a blue hoody with the word ‘Hobson’ in green letters on the front and was wearing blue jeans. She also had a black back pack with her.

If you see her, you are asked to contact police at 250-995-7654.