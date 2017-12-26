Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW6:00 PM - 12:00 AMShayne Kaye
listen live
Home

The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Lauren Duggan 122817 — The Ones We Lost This Year

By Scott James
-
December 26, 2017 05:50 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Lauren Duggan 122817 -- The Ones We Lost This Year

Lauren sits in on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday while I’m on assignment, and for the last one of 2017, it’s a remembrance of the (far too many) musicians who left us before their time this year.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text Lauren at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday gets rolling just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More