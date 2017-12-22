Skip to Content
QMS Dec 25 – 29

By Graham Caddy
-
December 22, 2017
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw. Here are the Friday, December 22nd numbers:13,14,15,27,32,36,41

