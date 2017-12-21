Netflix Canada Comings and Goings January 2018

January, the month of resolutions and relaxation after the frenzy of the holidays. There’ll be a bunch of Netflix additions to help you forget about those resolutions and get to the relaxation such as: Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales; Shameless Season 7 (U.S. Version); Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections (FINALLY!); and Cars 3.

First, what’s leaving?

January 1

24: Seasons 1-8

Bridesmaids

Law & Order: SVU Season 14-17

The Patriot

January 5

Cocaine Cowboys

January 14

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

January 15

101 Dalmations

January 31

Les Miserables

Think Like a Man

Here’s what’s coming out next month:

January 1

13 Minutes

Age of Shadows

AlphaGo

Anne With An E Season 1

Camp Cool Kids

Chonda Pierce

Dries

Eastsiders Season 3

Functional Fitness

Glace Season 1

Lovesick Season 3

Maddman: The Steve Madden Story

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World

Murder on the Cape

Not Alone

Open Season: Scared Silly

Penn & Teller Fool Us Season 1

Planetarium

Splash and Bubbles Season 1

Super Dark Times

Superbad

The Babadook

The Layover

The Rehearsal

The Vault

Treasures From the Wreak of the Unbelievable

Unleashed

January 2

Cheapest Weddings Season 1



Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Mustane Island

Rent

Shameless (U.S.) Season 7

Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 1

January 3

6 Days

A Ghost Story

January 5

All Eyez On Me

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections

DEVILMAN Crybaby Season 1

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2

Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha

Rotten

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

January 6

House of Z

Killing Ground

The Journey

January 10th

Alejandro Riano Especial de Stand Up

January 12

Boyka: Undisputed

Disjointed Part 2

Somebody Feed Phil

The Man Who Would Be Polka King

The Polka King (Insert Ed Bain joke here)

January 14

Carol

Tom Segura: Disgraceful

January 15

Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards

Rip Tide

Unrest

January 16

Helix Seasons 1-2

Katt Williams: Great America

January 17

Arango y Sanint: Riase El Show

January 18

Bad Day for the Cut

Dear White People

Kill the Messenger

Mr. Holmes

Mortdecai

Spotlight

The 5th Wave

Tiempos de Guerra Season 1

January 19

Drug Lords Season 1

Grace and Frankie Season 4

In the Deep

The Open House

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1

Van Helsing Season 2

January 23

Black Lightning Season 1

Todd Glass: Act Happy

January 24

Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Asi

The Good Catholic

January 25

Acts of Vengeance

Suits Season 6

January 26

A Futile and Stupid Gesture

Dirty Money

Llama Llama Season 1

One Day at a Time Season 2

Sebastian Marcelo Wainrach

The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6

Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio… Desde El Bar

January 28

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Patient Seventeen

The Force

January 30

Babylon Berlin Season 1-2

Retribution Season 1

January 31

Disney Pixar Cars 3

Source: MobileSyrup

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan