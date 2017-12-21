Netflix Canada Comings and Goings January 2018

January, the month of resolutions and relaxation after the frenzy of the holidays. There’ll be a bunch of Netflix additions to help you forget about those resolutions and get to the relaxation such as: Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales; Shameless Season 7 (U.S. Version); Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections (FINALLY!); and Cars 3.
First, what’s leaving?
January 1
- 24: Seasons 1-8
- Bridesmaids
- Law & Order: SVU Season 14-17
- The Patriot
January 5
- Cocaine Cowboys
January 14
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens
January 15
- 101 Dalmations
January 31
- Les Miserables
- Think Like a Man
Here’s what’s coming out next month:
January 1
- 13 Minutes
- Age of Shadows
- AlphaGo
- Anne With An E Season 1
- Camp Cool Kids
- Chonda Pierce
- Dries
- Eastsiders Season 3
- Functional Fitness
- Glace Season 1
- Lovesick Season 3
- Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
- Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World
- Murder on the Cape
- Not Alone
- Open Season: Scared Silly
- Penn & Teller Fool Us Season 1
- Planetarium
- Splash and Bubbles Season 1
- Super Dark Times
- Superbad
- The Babadook
- The Layover
- The Rehearsal
- The Vault
- Treasures From the Wreak of the Unbelievable
- Unleashed
January 2
- Cheapest Weddings Season 1
- Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
- Mustane Island
- Rent
- Shameless (U.S.) Season 7
- Zumbo’s Just Desserts Season 1
January 3
- 6 Days
- A Ghost Story
January 5
- All Eyez On Me
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections
- DEVILMAN Crybaby Season 1
- Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2
- Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha
- Rotten
- The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
January 6
- House of Z
- Killing Ground
- The Journey
January 10th
- Alejandro Riano Especial de Stand Up
January 12
- Boyka: Undisputed
- Disjointed Part 2
- Somebody Feed Phil
- The Man Who Would Be Polka King
- The Polka King (Insert Ed Bain joke here)
January 14
- Carol
- Tom Segura: Disgraceful
January 15
- Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
- Rip Tide
- Unrest
January 16
- Helix Seasons 1-2
- Katt Williams: Great America
January 17
- Arango y Sanint: Riase El Show
January 18
- Bad Day for the Cut
- Dear White People
- Kill the Messenger
- Mr. Holmes
- Mortdecai
- Spotlight
- The 5th Wave
- Tiempos de Guerra Season 1
January 19
- Drug Lords Season 1
- Grace and Frankie Season 4
- In the Deep
- The Open House
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1
- Van Helsing Season 2
January 23
- Black Lightning Season 1
- Todd Glass: Act Happy
January 24
- Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Asi
- The Good Catholic
January 25
- Acts of Vengeance
- Suits Season 6
January 26
- A Futile and Stupid Gesture
- Dirty Money
- Llama Llama Season 1
- One Day at a Time Season 2
- Sebastian Marcelo Wainrach
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6
- Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio… Desde El Bar
January 28
- Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
- Patient Seventeen
- The Force
January 30
- Babylon Berlin Season 1-2
- Retribution Season 1
January 31
- Disney Pixar Cars 3
Source: MobileSyrup
Happy Netflixing! ~Megan
