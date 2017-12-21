Skip to Content
Netflix Canada Comings and Goings January 2018

By Megan Gibson
-
December 21, 2017 08:45 pm
January, the month of resolutions and relaxation after the frenzy of the holidays. There’ll be a bunch of Netflix additions to help you forget about those resolutions and get to the relaxation such as: Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales; Shameless Season 7 (U.S. Version); Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections (FINALLY!); and Cars 3.

First, what’s leaving?

January 1

  • 24: Seasons 1-8
  • Bridesmaids
  • Law & Order: SVU Season 14-17
  • The Patriot

January 5

  • Cocaine Cowboys

January 14

  • Star Wars: The Force Awakens

January 15

  • 101 Dalmations

January 31

  • Les Miserables
  • Think Like a Man

Here’s what’s coming out next month:

January 1

  • 13 Minutes
  • Age of Shadows
  • AlphaGo
  • Anne With An E Season 1
  • Camp Cool Kids
  • Chonda Pierce
  • Dries
  • Eastsiders Season 3
  • Functional Fitness
  • Glace Season 1
  • Lovesick Season 3
  • Maddman: The Steve Madden Story
  • Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World
  • Murder on the Cape
  • Not Alone
  • Open Season: Scared Silly
  • Penn & Teller Fool Us Season 1
  • Planetarium
  • Splash and Bubbles Season 1
  • Super Dark Times
  • Superbad
  • The Babadook
  • The Layover
  • The Rehearsal
  • The Vault
  • Treasures From the Wreak of the Unbelievable
  • Unleashed

January 2

  • Cheapest Weddings Season 1
  • Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
  • Mustane Island
  • Rent
  • Shameless (U.S.)  Season 7
  • Zumbo’s Just Desserts  Season 1

January 3

  • 6 Days
  • A Ghost Story

January 5

  • All Eyez On Me
  • Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Collections
  • DEVILMAN Crybaby Season 1
  • Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency Season 2
  • Don Quixote: The Ingenious Gentleman of La Mancha
  • Rotten
  • The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

January 6

  • House of Z
  • Killing Ground
  • The Journey

January 10th

  • Alejandro Riano Especial de Stand Up

January 12

  • Boyka: Undisputed
  • Disjointed Part 2
  • Somebody Feed Phil
  • The Man Who Would Be Polka King
  • The Polka King (Insert Ed Bain joke here)

January 14

  • Carol
  • Tom Segura: Disgraceful

January 15

  • Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
  • Rip Tide
  • Unrest

January 16

  • Helix Seasons 1-2
  • Katt Williams: Great America

January 17

  • Arango y Sanint: Riase El Show

January 18

  • Bad Day for the Cut
  • Dear White People
  • Kill the Messenger
  • Mr. Holmes
  • Mortdecai
  • Spotlight
  • The 5th Wave
  • Tiempos de Guerra Season 1

January 19

  • Drug Lords Season 1
  • Grace and Frankie Season 4
  • In the Deep
  • The Open House
  • Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 1
  • Van Helsing Season 2

January 23

  • Black Lightning Season 1
  • Todd Glass: Act Happy

January 24

  • Ricardo Quevedo: Hay Gente Asi
  • The Good Catholic

January 25

  • Acts of Vengeance
  • Suits Season 6

January 26

  • A Futile and Stupid Gesture
  • Dirty Money
  • Llama Llama Season 1
  • One Day at a Time Season 2
  • Sebastian Marcelo Wainrach
  • The Adventures of Puss in Boots Season 6
  • Mau Nieto: Viviendo Sobrio… Desde El Bar

January 28

  • Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom
  • Patient Seventeen
  • The Force

January 30

  • Babylon Berlin Season 1-2
  • Retribution Season 1

January 31

  • Disney Pixar Cars 3

Source: MobileSyrup

Happy Netflixing! ~Megan

 

 

