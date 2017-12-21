Skip to Content
Drive for menstrual products in Victoria Thursday

By Art Aronson
December 21, 2017 10:19 am
Victoria woman are raising money and donations in an effort to provide menstrual products for less fortunate women.

Between November 27th – December 20th, The Period Posse, a collective action group, has collected menstrual products and cash on behalf of the Victoria Cool Aid Society.

Where: Sandy Merriman House, 809 Burdett Avenue

When: Thursday, December 21 at 2 PM

Who: Organizer Lindsay Shaw, members and staff of Victoria Cool Aid Society, and local high school student Halle March

Why: Drop off of product gifts and cash donations from the Period Posse drive

