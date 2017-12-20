Young pedestrian badly injured after MVI in Gordon Head

A young girl was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a motor vehicle incident this morning in the Gordon Head area of Saanich.

Police say it happened at 8:16am at the intersection of Ash Road and Torquay. Investigators are unwilling at this point to confirm if she was hit twice, by two different vehicles.

The girl is a student at Artbutus Middle School.

No other details have been released at this point from authorities.

Ash road between Magestic and Tyndall is closed while an investigation is on going.