The new Johnson St. Bridge will light up at night

By Art Aronson
-
December 20, 2017 03:36 pm
The new Johnson Street Bridge will have a different kind of blue colour at night.

The replacement bridge project has been nothing but controversial during this process of cost overruns and constuction delays but still this is kind of cool looking.

The bridge is scheduled to be open by March of 2018. The price of construction right now is $105 million, up from the estimated $60 million in 2009.

