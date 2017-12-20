The new Johnson St. Bridge will light up at night

The new Johnson Street Bridge will have a different kind of blue colour at night.

Blue Bridge 2.0 was sighted in the Upper Harbour being tested and fitted for the lighting that will illuminate the new bridge at night. More tests will continue this evening and leading up to the installation of the bridge deck span in late January. pic.twitter.com/0aMJapjHkk — City of Victoria (@CityOfVictoria) December 20, 2017

The replacement bridge project has been nothing but controversial during this process of cost overruns and constuction delays but still this is kind of cool looking.

The bridge is scheduled to be open by March of 2018. The price of construction right now is $105 million, up from the estimated $60 million in 2009.