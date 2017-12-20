The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 122117: Peace ‘N Love

I asked for Rockline Theme Thursday ideas for this week, and you chimed in. We’re going with Tiffany‘s suggestion: Peace And Love. Because we could all use some of that right about now, and if this isn’t the time of year for it, then what is? We’ll be looking for songs which mention either or both of those things in their titles.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday gets rolling just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

