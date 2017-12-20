Naloxone kits available at BC pharmacies for free

In another effort to reverse the trend of opiod overdose deaths, the province is distributing take-home naloxone kits to community pharmacies.

About 1,900 kits have been distributed to 220 pharmacies across the province according to the Minister for Health and Addictions Judy Darcy.

“Our goal is to help save lives and prevent overdose deaths by making it more convenient for people to have access to these live saving naloxone kits no matter where you live in B.C.”

The kits will be available for free for people who use opioids or are likely to witness and respond to an overdose.

The BC Coroner Service has reported over 1,200 deaths due to opiod overdoses through the first 10 months of this year in the province.