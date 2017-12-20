Jimmy Page Teases “All Manner Of Surprises” For Led Zeppelin’s Fiftieth Next Year

The full frontal Led Zeppelin assault enveloped us way back in 1968; they disbanded in 1980, and subsequently reunited four times — the last in 2007. As their 50th anniversary draws near, Jimmy Page says he has plenty of things in store which will make us say hey.

Chatting with The Academy Of Achievement, Page said the surviving members of Zep will be partying it up for the big fifty milestone in 2018. “There’ll be Led Zeppelin product coming out, for sure, that people haven’t heard, because I’m working on that,” he said. “Next year will be the 50th year, so there’s all manner of surprises coming out.”

We’re standing by, Jimmy.

Love, Dr. Scott James



