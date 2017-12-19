The Doors last filmed gig to be released for first time on CD, DVD

The Doors performance at the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival will be available officially for the first time. The festival is thought to be the last filmed Doors concert.

The Doors: Live at the Isle of Wight 1970 footage is what turned out to be the band’s final filmed show with Jim Morrison on Aug. 30, 1970.

“Our set was subdued but very intense,” Ray Manzarek said of the band’s Isle of Wight performance. “We played with a controlled fury and Jim was in fine vocal form. He sang for all he was worth, but moved nary a muscle. Dionysus had been shackled.”

The Doors, ‘Live at the Isle of Wight 1970’ Track Listing

“Roadhouse Blues”

“Backdoor Man”

“Break on Through (To the Other Side)”

“When the Music’s Over”

“Ship of Fools”

“Light My Fire”

“The End (medley): Across The Sea/Away in India/Crossroads Blues/Wake Up”

Heavily bootlegged but officially ready for release on Feb.23, The Doors: Live at the Isle of Wight 1970 will include a new 17-minute documentary, titled This Is the End, that includes freshly filmed and archival interviews with the surviving band members.

Watch the official trailer below.