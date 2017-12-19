No injuries after retaining wall collapses on Oak Bay Ave.

Engineers are working to determine why a near two metre high rock wall ledge fell onto Oak Bay Avenue on Tuesday morning.

The retaining wall fell onto a bus stop right at the Fort Street Junction.

Fire Battalion Chief Vince Cullen says they sent in a search dog to make sure no one was underneath the rock rubble.

“We had to be sure there was no one underneath the wall and we are fairly certain that there was no one in the area.”

The apartment above the wall on the hill had to be evacuated because officials fear the rest of the wall and hill isn’t stable.

Eastbound traffic on Oak Bay Avenue between McGregor and Fort St. will be closed for at least the rest of the day according to Victoria Police.