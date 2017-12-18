new stats: cannabis use up among older Canadians, use down with minors

A new study released by Statistics Canada shows more older Canadians, including senior citizens, are using marijuana. Fewer minors are using weed.

The report shows that nearly five million Canadians used pot in 2015. That’s a growing trend marking a shift away from what was once a “youth-driven” market in the ’60s and ’70s.

By 2015, less than six per cent of consumers were in the 15-17 year-old age group, compared to two-thirds of consumers who were 25 years old or older.

Right now, there is no systematic process in place for measuring pot use. The latest Stats Canada study relied on multiple data sources, including Statistics Canada surveys, collected for other purposes to estimate consumer habits.

It estimated 4.9 million cannabis consumers aged 15 and older in 2015, a figure that includes medical and recreational users. A steady decline in use by youth has been outweighed by increases among older persons, which have led to an overall increase in pot consumption.

Canadians consumed 698 tonnes of cannabis in 2015, up from 484 tonnes a decade ago, and up from 324 tonnes in 1995.