Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society Launches Two Day Donation Drive For The Lake Cowichan Food Bank

It’s no secret that food banks face increased pressure at this time of year, and so the Laketown Ranch Benevolent Society is putting on a two day donation drive for their local food bank. The drive is underway now and runs until tomorrow at 7pm; anyone who donates $75 or more will receive two complimentary Thursday night tickets for Sunfest, and Laketown Ranch will match the first ten donations.

“There are too many people in our community who go without every single day, and it can be particularly hard for them over the holiday season,” says Laketown Ranch and Wideglide Entertainment owner Greg Adams. “We wanted to drive as many donations as possible to our local food bank by adding an incentive for people who want to help.”

The Lake Cowichan Food Bank is accepting donations in Lake Cowichan at 250 709 7854, and in Duncan at 250 746 6239. Please note that donations can only be accepted in the form of cash or cheques. The Laketown Ranch Facebook page is right over here.

