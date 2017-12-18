Two new schools coming to the West Shore

The B.C. government is giving $23.3 million to the Sooke School District to fund new schools.

The money will go to buy 6.5 hectares of property in Langford at the corner of the Westshore Parkway and Constellation Avenue in the Westhills development.

The District is eyeing the property to build both an elementary and middle school.

The middle school will be the first priority, to help ease the space problem at the both the Dunsmuir and Spencer Middle Schools.

The next priority will be to build an elementary to ease the shortage of spaces from kindergarten to grade 5 brought on by the influx of young families to the Royal Bay Secondary school catchment area.

Premier John Horgan, MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca said in a release:

“We’re pleased to invest in the future of Langford students. Our government is working closely with rapidly growing school districts like Sooke to eliminate portables and provide students with the best facilities to meet their needs. These choices will give kids great places to learn and grow.”

The Sooke School District says it is projecting an increase of 1,800 students the next five years.