A life time prison sentence has been handed to a man convicted of murder in a Victoria apartment shooting in 2010.

In February, 27 year-old Andrew Jonathon Belcourt was found guilty of second degree murder of 52 year-old Leslie Hankel.

The court heart Belcourt broke into Hankel’s apartment on Pembrooke Street¬†in an attempt to steal Marijuna.

During the attempted robbery he shot Hankel in the head killing him instantly.

Belcourt has no chance at parole for 15 years.