Comprehensive review of BC Ferries coming in Jan.

A review of BC Ferries is coming in January.

The provincial government says they will look at all aspects of the service to see how it could be run better.

Examine whether the contracted ferry services are being provided for in a manner that supports the public interest.

Consider what changes to the price cap and regulatory model would ensure the ferry system is working as efficiently and effectively as possible for all British Columbians, and, in particular, for the ferry users and communities who depend on this essential service.

Identify opportunities and recommend actions to enhance ferry service delivery and/or reduce costs without impacting existing service.

The review is not considering bringing BC Ferries back as a Crown Corporation.

Blair Redlin, former deputy minister of transportation will oversee the review that is scheduled to be finished in June of 2018.

The cost of the review is being estimated at $250,000.