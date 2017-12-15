CRD appoints new Chair for sewage project

The Capital Regional District has appointed Don Fairbairn as the new Chair of the Core Area Wastewater Treatment Project Board.

He takes over for Jane Bird who resigned in November when she took a job with the new Canada Infrastructure Bank.

“Don Fairbairn has over 35 years of infrastructure development and finance experience and has held leadership positions in transportation, electricity generation, pipelines, water treatment development and implementation,” the CRD said in a release. “He has board-level governance experience in public, non-profit and private sector organizations.”

The project board was established in May of 2016 to oversee the construction of the $765 million regional project.