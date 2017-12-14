Eviction notices given to treatment centre in C. Saanich

The Executive Director of an addictions treatment centre in Central Saanich says the District is forcing him to send out patients into cold.

Richard Leblanc from Woodwyn Farms says “No Occupancy” orders were placed on the centre’s housing units.

“It’s cold and wet out there and there’s a drug overdose crisis out there and it’s essentially ordering me to send to people out into the cold.”

Leblanc says he will not send his patients out in the cold.

Ryan Windsor, the Mayor of Central Saanich says the housing units were found to be unsafe after a recent fire on the property.

“In the District’s view, there are bylaw infractions there that would make it unsafe.”

Woodwyn Farms recently applied for a permit for proper housing at the centre but were denied by the agricultural land commission.

Mayor Windsor wouldn’t say exactly what the District would do if the centre didn’t follow the no occupancy orders but did say it would take action.