Second supervised injection site approved for Victoria

Health Canada has approved another application for a safe consumption site in Victoria.

Island Health says 844 Johnson Street will be used by residents and registered guests and will be open for use immediately.

The site includes a registration area where people can access harm reduction supplies, a consumption area that is monitored by trained staff, and a post-use area for further monitoring and engagement.

This is the second site that will be operating in Victoria after a supervised consumption site on Pandora Avenue was approved last summer.

“Supervised consumption services reduce harm from drugs and save people’s lives,” said Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health Chief Medical Health Officer said in an Island Health release.

The Pandora Ave site is slated to be open sometime next spring.

The B.C. Coroner Service reported 1,208 illicit overdose deaths in the province through the first 10 months of 2017.