Here Are Your Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Finalists And Snubbees For 2018

The longlist of Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame nominees was revealed back in October, and now we have the final word on who’s going to be inducted for 2018.

When the 33rd annual bash is held Saturday April 14, Nina Simone, The Cars, The Moody Blues, Dire Straits and fan favorites Bon Jovi will become the newest members. Sister Rosetta Tharpe will also be honored with an induction into the Hall’s Early Influences chamber.

Nominees who didn’t make the final cut include Radiohead, Kate Bush, Rage Against The Machine, Eurythmics, Depeche Mode, LL Cool J, MC5 and Judas Priest. Radiohead won’t be too broken up about it, as they said they wouldn’t be attending the ceremony even if they got an induction, noting that “it’s in our DNA to be a little ambivalent about awards ceremonies”, with Ed O’ Brien saying, “As a British band, it’s one of those things that it’s very lovely to be nominated, but we don’t quite culturally understand it. It’s a very American thing. Us (sic) Brits are very bad at celebrating ourselves.”

