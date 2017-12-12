The Q’s Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 121417: The Beach Is Back Practice Run

We’re not gonna wait for summer to come back to us: we’re gonna go back to summer this weekend, as The Q presents The Beach Is Back. If you’re pining for the sun, join us Friday just after 4pm as Ryan Awram kicks off an entire weekend of songs designed to dispel the winter blahs. The Beach Is Back is brought to you by Softub, Canada’s truly portable hot tub.

On this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday, we’re going to do a test run for The Beach Is Back, so anything that has anything to do with summer, or the beach, or their cousins, will do.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday gets rolling just after Kirk Mason‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo