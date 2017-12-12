Premier says pot smokers to face same rule as tobaccao users

BC Premier John Horgan says marijuana users will likely face the same rules as those who smoke tobacco in public spaces.

The government is still formulating it’s marijuana regulation strategy but banning smokers from doing it near buildings or public spaces is being considered.

In an interview Horgan says he has heard concerns from people who are worried about second smoke. Others have told him they look forward to smoking in community spaces.

The province came out with first set of rules last week, making 19 the legal age for someone to possess or smoke marijuana.

Recreational use of marijuana will be legal in Canada on July 1, 2018.

