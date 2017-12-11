Win Your $100 Pharmasave Gift Card With Scott James’ Pharmasavers

Pharmasave engineers have carefully and exactingly designed their $100 gift cards to fit perfectly into the average Christmas stocking — even your own stocking — and I’m giving away $500 worth of them this week (Monday December 11 through Friday December 15) on The Q’s Pharmasavers.

Each day, you’ll see a featured item here, taken from the current Pharmasave online flyer, with the Victoria Hillside location selected as the home store. Text me at 250 475 100.3, include your first and last name, and tell me the maximum number of those items you could buy before taxes with that $100 card. At 120pm each day, I’ll do a random draw from all texts with the correct answer, and tell you who sent it. If you hear your name on the air, you’ll have 100.3 seconds to call me at 250 475 100.3 and claim your gift card. If I don’t hear from you within the allotted time, I’ll keep drawing entries until I get a winner.

Monday’s Pharmasaver: Laser Pegs mini construction sets at $9.99 each; ten of those would be $99.90. Brigitte Lillmeier might be buying some with her $100 Pharmasave gift card.

Tuesday’s Pharmasaver: A stoneware soup bowl with chalk at $7.99; $100 will get you 12 of those with a few dollars left over. Will Mike Armstrong snap up a dozen? We don’t know, but if he does, we do know that Mike probably won’t be hearing “NO soup for you”.

