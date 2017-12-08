QMS Dec 11 – Dec 15

From Monday, December 11th – Friday, December 15th Play our Vegas Breakaway contest at 7:15AM for a crack at going to Vegas. From Monday, December 11th – Friday, December 15th, win tickets to The Eagles in Vancouver. Be caller #30 when we play an Eagles song. The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw. Sorry! no win on the Friday, Dec 8th draw.