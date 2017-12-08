“$how Me The Money”: Coldplay, Guns N’ Roses, Springsteen got paid in 2017

Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay, Metallica and Guns N’ Roses have made Forbes Highest-Paid Musicians of 2017.

The data was compiled (based on pretax earnings between June 1, 2016, to June 1, 2017) from music industry charts and interviews with industry insiders.

Guns N’ Roses (#6 on the list) earned roughly $84 million in the past year. Coldplay (5th on the list) earned millions more, roughly $88 million, according to Forbes.

Bruce Springsteen (#8 just behind Justin Bieber) pocketed $75 million. Metallica also made the Top 10 earners list.

Top earner of the past year?

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.